The Earlyyear Euphoria That Propelled Both Copper And Tin To Record Highs Was Doused By The Launch Of Operation Epic Fury At The End Of February The Iran War Has Dominated The Headlines Ever Since

Geopolitical tensions stemming from the Iran war have cast a shadow over the metals market, as both copper and tin, which previously surged to record highs, now face volatile conditions. Operation Epic Fury launched confusion into trading, leading to shifts in the landscape.

The strategic Strait of Hormuz sits at the epicenter of uncertainty. Often simultaneously open and closed, according to market sources, it has created a confusing environment for traders. In the midst of this, the LME Index for base metals has experienced swings between optimism and despair.

Aluminium and copper have emerged as casualties, with disruptions in smelting and supply chains affecting prices. As other regions adapt to changing conditions, metals like zinc have surprisingly outperformed expectations. The overall market climate remains fraught with uncertainty as geopolitical events unfold.