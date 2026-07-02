Germany's Bold Reform Package: Tax Relief, Pensions, and Housing

The German government, spearheaded by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, unveiled a comprehensive reform package on Thursday geared towards revitalizing the country's struggling economy. The package, valued at €10 billion annually, primarily aims to provide tax relief for lower-income earners, overhaul the pension system, and enhance affordable housing developments.

Facing declining popularity in opinion polls against the far-right Alternative for Germany party, Merz emphasized the critical need for these reforms to secure Germany's economic future. The extensive measures also include tackling benefit fraud and eliminating sick notes by phone, alongside a proposed reduction of staffing in federal ministries via digitization.

To finance the tax relief, the government plans to increase the top income tax rate to 47% for individuals earning €280,000 or more annually. This strategic move reflects the coalition's commitment to balancing economic growth with social equity in the nation.