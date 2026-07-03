China Plans to End Green Vehicle Tax Rebates by 2027

China Will Discontinue Property Tax Rebates For Owners Or Operators Of Energysaving Combustion Engine Vehicles And Electric Vehicles From

China's finance ministry revealed on Friday plans to terminate property tax rebates for owners and operators of energy-saving and electric vehicles by 2027. This marks a significant policy shift aimed at adjusting fiscal measures.

The return of vehicle and vessel taxes is seen as a move to bolster tax equality and strengthen the regulatory impact on income distribution, according to the ministry's statement.

Existing since 2012, the current policy halves the annual tax on qualifying fuel-efficient vehicles, while hybrid, battery-powered, and fuel cell commercial vehicles enjoy full exemptions. Pure electric and fuel cell passenger vehicles have not been subject to these emissions-related taxes.