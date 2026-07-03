China Dismissed Us And Eu Criticism Of The Countrys New Law On Ethnic Unity As A Malicious Smear And Interference In Its Internal Affairs On Friday

On Friday, China dismissed criticism from the U.S. and EU regarding its new law on ethnic unity, labeling it a 'malicious smear' and an intrusion into China's internal affairs. A senior Taiwanese official compared the law to an imperial decree due to its broad international implications.

Implemented on Wednesday, the law enables Beijing to target individuals outside China for actions perceived as undermining ethnic unity or inciting separatism. This legislative move aims to foster a 'shared' national identity among China's 55 ethnic minorities, including Tibetans and Uyghurs, some of whom have historically resisted Chinese governance, sometimes violently.

The law's sweeping jurisdiction has raised concerns, particularly in Taiwan, which China claims as its territory. Taiwan views the law as a potential tool for Beijing to prosecute those it labels as separatists, prompting warnings about travel to China-aligned countries like Belarus and Cambodia.