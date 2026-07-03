China Dismissed Us And Eu Criticism Of The Countrys New Law On Ethnic Unity As A Malicious Smear And Interference In Its Internal Affairs On Friday The Law

China dismissed ​U.S. and EU criticism of ​the country's new law on ‌ethnic ​unity as a "malicious smear" and interference in its internal affairs on Friday.

The law, which went into effect ‌on Wednesday, gives Beijing the basis to take action against people outside its borders. China passed the law in March to create a "shared" national identity among the ‌country's 55 ethnic minority groups, which include Tibetans and Uyghurs, some of ‌whom chafe under Chinese governance and have often staged protests, some of them violent.

The law includes a clause saying people and groups beyond the borders of the People's Republic of ⁠China ​can be held legally ⁠accountable for undermining "ethnic unity and progress or inciting ethnic separatism." Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun ⁠said strengthening the rule of law is conducive to better protecting the rights and interests ​of all ethnic groups and enhancing ethnic unity.

"Certain countries cling to ideological ⁠bias and, out of political manipulation, turn a blind eye to China's economic and social development ⁠and ​its achievements in human-rights governance," he said, when asked about the US and EU concern. They "maliciously smear" China's ethnic policies by fabricating information, interfering ⁠in China's internal affairs and undermining China's ethnic unity, Guo said.

"We urge the countries ⁠concerned to ⁠respect the basic facts, stop spreading lies, and stop hyping up so-called ethnic issues."