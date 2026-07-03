E20 Ethanol Policy Fuels Controversy in India

India's E20 ethanol fuel mandate faces backlash as motorists express concerns over reduced fuel efficiency and vehicle performance. The controversy peaked after the Attorney General termed the policy an 'experiment,' inciting protests. The government defends the policy, emphasizing its environmental benefits and economic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indias Government On Friday Sought To Contain A Growing Backlash Against Its Mandatory Use Of Ethanolblended Petrol | Updated: 03-07-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 17:44 IST
E20 Ethanol Policy Fuels Controversy in India

In India, the mandatory use of 20% ethanol-blended petrol, known as E20, has sparked widespread debate and protests amongst motorists. They claim the blend affects fuel efficiency and vehicle performance, leading to a planned protest against the policy.

This controversy deepened when Attorney General R. Venkataramani, during a court hearing, referred to the policy as an 'experiment,' implying its outcomes remain uncertain until next year. Although the government insists the term referred to ethanol supplies, not the policy, the statement's video has gained traction online, fueling public outrage.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri compared ethanol fuel to racing cars, underscoring its performance benefits despite minor mileage drops. However, the public's dissatisfaction grows, with many accusing the government of hastily implementing the policy without adequate consultation, causing increased wear and tear on vehicles.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026