E20 Ethanol Policy Fuels Controversy in India
India's E20 ethanol fuel mandate faces backlash as motorists express concerns over reduced fuel efficiency and vehicle performance. The controversy peaked after the Attorney General termed the policy an 'experiment,' inciting protests. The government defends the policy, emphasizing its environmental benefits and economic impact.
In India, the mandatory use of 20% ethanol-blended petrol, known as E20, has sparked widespread debate and protests amongst motorists. They claim the blend affects fuel efficiency and vehicle performance, leading to a planned protest against the policy.
This controversy deepened when Attorney General R. Venkataramani, during a court hearing, referred to the policy as an 'experiment,' implying its outcomes remain uncertain until next year. Although the government insists the term referred to ethanol supplies, not the policy, the statement's video has gained traction online, fueling public outrage.
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri compared ethanol fuel to racing cars, underscoring its performance benefits despite minor mileage drops. However, the public's dissatisfaction grows, with many accusing the government of hastily implementing the policy without adequate consultation, causing increased wear and tear on vehicles.
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