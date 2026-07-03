Dollar's Decline Brings Relief to Yen and Euro

The Us Dollar Was Heading Towards Its Biggest Weekly Loss In Weeks On Friday After Thursdays Tepid Us Jobs Report Cooled Market Expectations For A Nearterm Federal Reserve Interest Rate Hike

The U.S. dollar is experiencing its largest weekly decline in 12 weeks, influenced by a lackluster U.S. jobs report that dampened hopes for an imminent Federal Reserve interest rate hike. This development provided a breather for the Japanese yen and boosted the euro to $1.1440, achieving a 0.5% increase over the week.

The British pound also gained ground, reaching $1.3352, marking its best week in nearly three months. Amidst tepid growth, investors remain vigilant against intervention risks, particularly concerning the yen, which strengthened following a recent record low. Markets now estimate a 45% possibility of a rate hike in September.

As U.S. Treasury markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday, Japan issued warnings about market intervention, with officials indicating heightened vigilance in response to currency movements. Analysts suggest that long-term trends will depend on future U.S. economic data and Japan's bond market developments.