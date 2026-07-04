Kevin Warsh Stands Firm on Inflation Target, Defies Trump's Rate Cut Hopes
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh reiterated his commitment to the central bank's 2% inflation target, signaling resistance to President Trump's call for rate cuts. Despite investor expectations, Warsh emphasized central bank independence and hinted at future policy shifts relying on real-time data for monetary decisions.
Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh delivered a strong message on maintaining the U.S. central bank's 2% inflation target, defying expectations for a looser monetary stance despite President Donald Trump's advocacy for rate cuts.
Speaking at a European Central Bank panel in Sintra, Portugal, Warsh emphasized the Federal Reserve's independence, noting, "We are going to be an independent central bank at this moment." This approach counters Trump's interest in reducing borrowing costs, with Warsh highlighting that no changes would occur in the Fed's approach.
Warsh appeared alongside other global central bankers, rejecting "forward guidance" and remaining vague on economic prospects. He underscored the Fed’s reliance on first principles and future policy adjustments that pivot on real-time data, signaling a shift from practices rooted in the 2008 financial crisis.
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