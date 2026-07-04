Kevin Warsh Stands Firm on Inflation Target, Defies Trump's Rate Cut Hopes

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh Said On Wednesday He Will Stick Firmly To The Us Central Banks Inflation Target And Disappoint Anyone Who Expects Loose Monetary Policy Despite President Donald Trumps Call For Interest Rate Cuts If There Were People In Households Or The Business Sector

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh delivered a strong message on maintaining the U.S. central bank's 2% inflation target, defying expectations for a looser monetary stance despite President Donald Trump's advocacy for rate cuts.

Speaking at a European Central Bank panel in Sintra, Portugal, Warsh emphasized the Federal Reserve's independence, noting, "We are going to be an independent central bank at this moment." This approach counters Trump's interest in reducing borrowing costs, with Warsh highlighting that no changes would occur in the Fed's approach.

Warsh appeared alongside other global central bankers, rejecting "forward guidance" and remaining vague on economic prospects. He underscored the Fed’s reliance on first principles and future policy adjustments that pivot on real-time data, signaling a shift from practices rooted in the 2008 financial crisis.