Wall Street Watches Optimism in Chip Stocks as Energy Supplies Shift

Wall Street is showing mixed performances amid optimism in the chip industry, while energy markets adjust to expected supply increases. The US indices are seeing varied movements, with the Nasdaq surging, while global stocks generally rally. AI sector earnings and a potential economic bubble remain focal points for investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wall Street Opened Mostly Higher On Monday On The Back Of Continued Optimism Around Chip Stocks | Updated: 06-07-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 20:00 IST
Wall Street Watches Optimism in Chip Stocks as Energy Supplies Shift
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Wall Street opened mostly higher on Monday as investors maintained optimism around chip stocks amid expectations of increased energy supply affecting oil prices. The Dow Jones saw a slight decline, whereas the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked gains. European stocks remained buoyant in anticipation of the AI earnings season.

While US-Iran talks showed no new developments, oil markets reacted to OPEC+'s decision to raise output targets. Brent crude prices adjusted slightly upwards. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions remain as the US benchmark index and STOXX 600 closed last week on positive notes, thanks to reduced rate hike expectations.

In technology news, Microsoft announced layoffs affecting 4,800 jobs, reflecting broader tech sector challenges. Investors are keenly observing AI-related companies amid bubble fears. In finance, the dollar index rose slightly, while currency markets show increased scrutiny of Japanese fiscal policy. Additionally, Fed's new leadership dynamics are under close watch this week.

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