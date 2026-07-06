Wall Street Watches Optimism in Chip Stocks as Energy Supplies Shift

Wall Street Opened Mostly Higher On Monday On The Back Of Continued Optimism Around Chip Stocks

Wall Street opened mostly higher on Monday as investors maintained optimism around chip stocks amid expectations of increased energy supply affecting oil prices. The Dow Jones saw a slight decline, whereas the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked gains. European stocks remained buoyant in anticipation of the AI earnings season.

While US-Iran talks showed no new developments, oil markets reacted to OPEC+'s decision to raise output targets. Brent crude prices adjusted slightly upwards. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions remain as the US benchmark index and STOXX 600 closed last week on positive notes, thanks to reduced rate hike expectations.

In technology news, Microsoft announced layoffs affecting 4,800 jobs, reflecting broader tech sector challenges. Investors are keenly observing AI-related companies amid bubble fears. In finance, the dollar index rose slightly, while currency markets show increased scrutiny of Japanese fiscal policy. Additionally, Fed's new leadership dynamics are under close watch this week.