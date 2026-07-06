Tehran Mourns with Massive Crowd for Slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
In Tehran, an immense funeral procession mourned the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, showing the enduring influence of Iran's clerical leadership. The memorial unfolded amid geopolitical tensions, with mourners targeting U.S. leaders in protest. Iran's leadership retained power following a peace deal, despite unrealized objectives from the conflict's outset.
Massive crowds gathered in Tehran on Monday to honor slain leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in what has become the largest event in a week of memorials reflecting the enduring influence of Iran's clerical powers.
Drone footage showed tens of thousands packed into Tehran's streets, with Khamenei's casket paraded on a truck, while tensions flared as mourners hurled stones at a controversial billboard targeting U.S. President Donald Trump.
Despite Iran's leadership maintaining authority post-conflict, the peace agreement reached has yet to meet initial objectives. The war, which involved airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel, led to Khamenei's death, reinforcing Iran's stance on global energy politics.
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