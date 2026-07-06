Tehran Mourns with Massive Crowd for Slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Crowds Of Iranians Marched Through The Streets Of Tehran On Monday In A Funeral Procession For Slain Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Massive crowds gathered in Tehran on Monday to honor slain leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in what has become the largest event in a week of memorials reflecting the enduring influence of Iran's clerical powers.

Drone footage showed tens of thousands packed into Tehran's streets, with Khamenei's casket paraded on a truck, while tensions flared as mourners hurled stones at a controversial billboard targeting U.S. President Donald Trump.

Despite Iran's leadership maintaining authority post-conflict, the peace agreement reached has yet to meet initial objectives. The war, which involved airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel, led to Khamenei's death, reinforcing Iran's stance on global energy politics.