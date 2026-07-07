Tensions Rise: Attack on Qatari Tanker Sparks International Concern

Qatar's foreign ministry has condemned an attack on the Qatari tanker Al Rekayyat near the Strait of Hormuz, calling it an unacceptable threat to global energy supplies and international navigation.

On Tuesday, spokesperson Majed Al Ansari described the incident as a clear violation of international law and insisted that Iran must immediately cease actions that jeopardize regional security and maritime navigation.

Al Ansari emphasized that Tehran holds full legal responsibility for the attack, including any damage or consequences that arise from it.