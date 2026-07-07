Tensions Rise: Attack on Qatari Tanker Sparks International Concern

A recent attack on the Qatari tanker Al Rekayyat near the Strait of Hormuz has been condemned by Qatar's foreign ministry. Spokesperson Majed Al Ansari labeled the incident a breach of international law, urging Iran to desist from actions threatening maritime security. Legal responsibility is attributed to Tehran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Qatars Foreign Ministry Spokesperson | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:13 IST
Tensions Rise: Attack on Qatari Tanker Sparks International Concern

Qatar's foreign ministry has condemned an attack on the Qatari tanker Al Rekayyat near the Strait of Hormuz, calling it an unacceptable threat to global energy supplies and international navigation.

On Tuesday, spokesperson Majed Al Ansari described the incident as a clear violation of international law and insisted that Iran must immediately cease actions that jeopardize regional security and maritime navigation.

Al Ansari emphasized that Tehran holds full legal responsibility for the attack, including any damage or consequences that arise from it.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026