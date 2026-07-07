Semiconductor Slump: AI Chip Competition Sends Nasdaq Tumbling

The Nasdaq Fell More Than On Tuesday

The Nasdaq Composite fell significantly on Tuesday, influenced by a selloff in semiconductor stocks such as Nvidia. Questions about the sustainability of the AI-driven rally added to the market's downturn, alongside a report about China's DeepSeek developing its AI chip.

Nvidia's shares dropped by 0.7% following news that DeepSeek aims to create an AI chip, potentially reducing reliance on Nvidia. This led to a global decline in chip stocks even as Korea's Samsung Electronics announced a substantial profit increase.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index saw a steep fall, risking a substantial market value loss. Market players are skeptical about the ROI from heavy investments in AI infrastructure despite expectations of significant spending from hyperscalers.