SK Hynix's Blockbuster Nasdaq Debut Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street prepared for a mixed opening on Friday as the markets eagerly awaited SK Hynix's Nasdaq debut while tensions in the Middle East exacerbated fears of inflation. This follows a higher close for key U.S. indexes, spurred by gains in the AI and chip sectors.

SK Hynix raised approximately $26.5 billion through its American Depositary Receipts, marking the world's largest share sale since SpaceX's groundbreaking IPO last month. Despite concerns of volatility and geopolitical risks, the chipmaker's debut could potentially boost the entire chip industry.

The escalation of conflict in the Middle East continues to influence inflation concerns, although New York Federal Reserve President John Williams played down the possibility of a sustained rise in energy prices. Meanwhile, investors turn to next week's inflation data for potential shifts in Federal Reserve policy, as key earnings data is expected to spotlight robust growth within the technology sector.