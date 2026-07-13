Bank of Canada Holds Steady: Inflation and Economic Growth in Focus

The Bank of Canada is likely to maintain its key policy rate at 2.25% amid signs of easing inflation and economic recovery. Economists predict no rate change until mid-next year. Governor Macklem highlights inflation control as the main focus, with updates expected on growth and inflation forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 15:30 IST
Bank of Canada Holds Steady: Inflation and Economic Growth in Focus
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The Bank of Canada is expected to hold its key policy rate steady at 2.25% this Wednesday. This decision comes as underlying inflation starts showing signs of easing, reducing the need for changes in borrowing costs, and as the economy rebounds following a technical recession.

A survey of 36 economists conducted by Reuters indicates that all anticipate the central bank to maintain its rate, with the majority predicting no change until at least July of next year. The Bank's decision coincides with the release of its quarterly Monetary Policy Report, which will update forecasts for growth and inflation impacted by an oil-price shock and ongoing trade uncertainties with the United States.

Governor Tiff Macklem has indicated that while inflation remains the bank's primary concern, new U.S. trade restrictions could potentially necessitate further rate cuts. The Bank's decisions are crucial as they navigate economic complexities amidst global tensions and domestic challenges.

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