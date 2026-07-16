Reviving Ties: Lebanon and Syria to Redefine Trade Relationship Post-Assad

Lebanon and Syria plan to revise long-standing trade agreements to rejuvenate economic ties after Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad's ouster in 2024. Lebanon's economy minister, Amer Bisat, emphasized the potential of the relationship, with a committee set to review over 40 existing agreements as a first step.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 20:26 IST
Reviving Ties: Lebanon and Syria to Redefine Trade Relationship Post-Assad
trade agreements
  • Country:
  • Syria

Lebanon and Syria are gearing up to overhaul decades-old trade agreements in a bid to revive their economic relations following the 2024 ousting of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, Lebanon's economy minister shared with Reuters.

Amer Bisat, expressing optimism about a comprehensive future trade deal, recently held discussions with his Syrian counterpart in Damascus. This move comes as the nations reset ties after the Assad family's nearly half a century of rule, during which Syrian troops were stationed in Lebanon for close to three decades.

Bisat stressed the sustainability of the economic relationship, highlighting its potential as the most significant bilateral partnership for both countries. He pointed out that the initial step involves a committee, established in July, set to review over 40 agreements signed during the Assad era, covering aspects such as investment, visas, and trade frameworks.

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