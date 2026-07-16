Smuggling Spoils: Syrian-Iraqi Border Weapons Intercepted

Syrian authorities announced on Thursday that they thwarted a smuggling attempt involving sophisticated weaponry, potentially destined for Hezbollah. The concealed arms, including rockets and drones, were discovered within an oil tanker-truck during a thorough inspection at the al-Tanf border crossing with Iraq.

Iraq has responded by forming a high-level committee to probe the incident. Officials in Baghdad aim to collaborate with Syrian counterparts to uncover the smuggling operation's details, hold the responsible parties accountable, and bolster border security.

While Hezbollah dismissed the accusations as false, the incident underscores the strategic importance of the Baniyas corridor for fuel transportation between Iraq and Syria. It emerges amidst broader plans by Iraq to diversify its export routes beyond the Gulf.