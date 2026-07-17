AI Model from China Shakes Market Confidence Amid Chip Stock Selloff

On Friday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slipped as investors reassessed the year's AI-driven rally amid a deepening selloff in chip stocks. Adding to the cautious mood was the introduction of a new AI model from China, which further soured investor sentiment.

Following a robust rally that boosted major stock indices to record highs, investors are now pulling back from crowded semiconductor trades due to concerns regarding AI-related spending. As a result, chip stocks extended earlier losses, with Nvidia decreasing by 1.4%. Apple's early gains positioned it ahead of Nvidia temporarily, making it the world's most valuable company.

The arrival of China's AI startup Moonshot unveiling Kimi K3, touted as the largest open-weight AI with 2.8 trillion parameters, heightened investor fears over substantial spending by major players like Nvidia. Concerns about competition from new open-source models in China have added to the apprehension. Concurrently, other market sectors faced pressures, adding to the broader market's struggles.