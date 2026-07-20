FAA Nears Certification of Boeing 737 MAX 7 and 10 Models

The FAA is close to certifying Boeing's 737 MAX 7 and 10 models after an extensive review. The certification process, delayed by years, follows increased scrutiny after fatal crashes and production issues. Boeing is finalizing regulatory approvals and has produced several units awaiting delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 15:51 IST
FAA Nears Certification of Boeing 737 MAX 7 and 10 Models
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The Federal Aviation Administration is on the verge of certifying Boeing's 737 MAX 7 and 10 models, as revealed by a senior official on Monday. In an interview at the Farnborough Air Show, Deputy FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau stated that the certifications are closer than they've ever been.

Boeing aims to secure certifications soon for these aircraft variants, with the 737 MAX 7 expected imminently and the MAX 10 following closely. The advancement marks a significant step for Boeing, with both models' certifications being years delayed due to prior crashes and production concerns.

In light of past issues, Boeing has improved its regulatory compliance, with the FAA noting a 35% to 40% increase in workflow efficiency. Progress with the engine anti-ice system fix is in the final stages, signaling readiness for forthcoming deliveries of already produced aircraft.

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