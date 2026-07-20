Global Turbulence Boosts Air Defence Demand at Farnborough Airshow
The Farnborough Airshow kicks off amid geopolitical tensions, with Boeing and Airbus securing major aircraft orders. The event also highlights increased demand for defense technologies due to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Companies are showcasing innovations in commercial aviation, military technology, and propulsion systems.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Farnborough Airshow opened Monday with Boeing and Airbus securing significant aircraft orders. Defense companies are showcasing lower-cost interceptor missiles and drones as demand for stronger air-defense capabilities surges due to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. These developments are shaping discussions at one of the world's largest aerospace and defense gatherings.
The airshow, running from July 20 to 24, brings together hundreds of companies across sectors like commercial aviation, propulsion, and military technology. Commercial deals were fronted by SMBC Aviation Capital's order for 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets and Riyadh Air's purchase of six Airbus A350-1000s. Philippine Airlines also announced an order of 15 787-10 Dreamliners from Boeing, along with significant engine commitments for future fleets.
On the defense front, Lockheed Martin unveiled a lower-cost Patriot interceptor missile, aiming to provide more affordable options for military forces. The show reflects the transformation in spending priorities as European manufacturer MBDA announced an interceptor to counter drone attacks. Meanwhile, GE Aerospace revealed collaborating with NASA and BETA Technologies for a pioneering high-altitude hybrid-electric flight test.
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