Ukraine's Drone Strikes on Wildberries: Economic Warfare Escalates

Ukraine has escalated its strategic drone strikes, targeting two additional warehouses of Russian online retailer Wildberries, a cornerstone of Russia's consumer economy. Wildberries' co-founder, Tatyana Kim, confirmed the strikes on sites in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk, both located in southern Russia.

The attacks, verified through social media by Reuters, have resulted in casualties, with one woman dead and others injured. The strikes signify a new phase in Ukraine's effort to disrupt Russian war logistics, particularly companies linked to the military supply chain. Wildberries, akin to a Russian Amazon, is a leading employer in the country.

Despite these challenges, Wildberries continues to maintain operations, though the degree of disruption remains uncertain. In response to the attacks, an e-commerce lobby group has sought tax deferrals for affected businesses. The broader impact on Russia's robust e-commerce market, which grew significantly in recent years, is yet to be determined.