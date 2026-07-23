Sweden's Shift: The Rise of the Sweden Democrats

The Sweden Democrats, previously marginalized due to their extremist roots, now demand significant political power in Sweden. With the electoral balance at stake, they seek key ministries in the next government. Their rise challenges Prime Minister Kristersson's coalition dynamics, reflecting Sweden’s rightward policy shift on immigration and multiculturalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 13:58 IST
Sweden's Shift: The Rise of the Sweden Democrats
  • Country:
  • Sweden

After steering pivotal policy changes in Sweden, positioning a minority center-right government, the far-right Sweden Democrats claim to have convincingly argued for their inclusion in government. This move, however, challenges the electorate ahead of the September election, risking a potential collapse of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's administration.

The Sweden Democrats, having supported the current government externally, now assert their need for cabinet control, citing a transformed Swedish political landscape, where immigration policies significantly shifted to restrict asylum seekers and immigrants. Party leader Jimmie Akesson stresses the necessity of direct governance roles, aligning with the power balance of their political bloc.

Historically shunned by mainstream parties, the Sweden Democrats have gained traction, albeit with a controversial past linked to neo-Nazism. Their ascent resonates with changing national priorities on immigration, and despite consistent public support levels, their government participation threatens coalition stability, especially concerning liberal opposition forces.

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