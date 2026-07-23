Market Turbulence: Oil Soars, Tech Stumbles, and Borrowing Costs Surge

Oil prices surged to $100 a barrel for the first time since May, pushed higher by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Attacks on tankers in the Red Sea escalated the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict, adding strain to global oil supplies and influencing market dynamics.

In the U.S., tech giants Alphabet and Tesla experienced significant stock declines, contributing to a downturn in major indices. Both companies reported substantial cash burn, attributed to heavy investments in AI infrastructure, dampening investor confidence in their future profitability.

Meanwhile, European borrowing costs rose sharply, driven by renewed inflation fears and the European Central Bank's cautious monetary stance. The euro dipped as uncertainty lingered, with analysts predicting possible interest rate hikes if energy price pressures persist.