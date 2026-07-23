Saudi Arabia’s Potential Inclusion in Abraham Accords: A New Era for Middle East Peace?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has labeled the potential inclusion of Saudi Arabia in the Abraham Accords as a 'historic leap' for peace in the Middle East. Netanyahu's comments echo those of former US President Donald Trump, who advocates for Riyadh to normalize relations with Israel.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office highlighted on social media platform X that joint US-Israeli military actions against Iran's 'terror axis' have provided opportunities to expand peace. Trump's remarks link Saudi participation in the Abraham Accords to a civilian nuclear deal, emphasizing non-military applications.

The civil nuclear agreement, led by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, is under review by the US Congress. This arrangement, which excludes domestic uranium enrichment, dovetails with America's non-proliferation goals but faces scrutiny from lawmakers concerned about regional security implications.