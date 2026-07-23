Saudi Arabia’s Potential Inclusion in Abraham Accords: A New Era for Middle East Peace?

Israeli PM Netanyahu praised the potential inclusion of Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords, calling it a historic step for Middle East peace, aligning with former US President Trump's vision. This comes as a civil nuclear agreement between the US and Saudi Arabia hinges on Riyadh joining the accords.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 20:47 IST
Saudi Arabia’s Potential Inclusion in Abraham Accords: A New Era for Middle East Peace?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo/X/@IsraeliPM). Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has labeled the potential inclusion of Saudi Arabia in the Abraham Accords as a 'historic leap' for peace in the Middle East. Netanyahu's comments echo those of former US President Donald Trump, who advocates for Riyadh to normalize relations with Israel.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office highlighted on social media platform X that joint US-Israeli military actions against Iran's 'terror axis' have provided opportunities to expand peace. Trump's remarks link Saudi participation in the Abraham Accords to a civilian nuclear deal, emphasizing non-military applications.

The civil nuclear agreement, led by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, is under review by the US Congress. This arrangement, which excludes domestic uranium enrichment, dovetails with America's non-proliferation goals but faces scrutiny from lawmakers concerned about regional security implications.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why Asia Needs Transition Finance, Not Just Green Finance, to Achieve Net-Zero Goals: World Bank

AI Won't Replace Most Jobs in Turkey Yet, but Workforce Reform Cannot Wait: World Bank

Beyond Cheap Electricity: World Bank Reveals What Really Attracts AI Data Centre Investment

Why Colombia's Migrant Legalization Model Could Reshape Global Refugee and Development Policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026