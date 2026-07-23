Parliament Erupts Over NEET-UG Paper Leak Controversy

A fiery confrontation between India's ruling NDA and Opposition bloc INDIA unfolded in Parliament over the NEET-UG paper leak. Opposition leaders demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, while the NDA accuses them of obstructing discussion. Protests outside Parliament and government announcements on fast-track courts intensified the standoff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 22:41 IST
Parliament Erupts Over NEET-UG Paper Leak Controversy
NDA, INDIA bloc face off outside parliament (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

On Thursday, the Indian Parliament became the epicenter of a heated confrontation as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) clashed with the Opposition INDIA bloc over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal. The INDIA bloc has insisted on the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing the NDA of avoiding serious discussion on the issue. Both factions staged parallel demonstrations outside Parliament, with the Opposition demanding accountability and the ruling party challenging their motives.

Tensions reached a boiling point when CPI(M) MP John Brittas displayed a banner calling for the minister's resignation, which BJP MP Arun Singh attempted to snatch away. Meanwhile, protestors from both sides clashed with slogans, leading to Parliament's security personnel stepping in to prevent physical altercations. The protests mirrored repeated disruptions in both Houses as the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha witnessed uproar over examination irregularities.

The INDIA bloc, led by prominent Congress figures and other Opposition leaders, maintained that Minister Pradhan must step down for genuine discussions to proceed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, promising swift justice through fast-track courts for those involved in the leaks, yet faced criticism from Opposition leaders who accused the government of shielding those responsible for endangering students' futures.

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