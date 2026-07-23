EU Implements Stricter Sanctions on Russia Amid Banking and Crypto Targeting

The European Union has approved its 21st sanctions package against Russia, aiming at the heart of its banking and cryptocurrency networks. On Thursday, the Council of the EU announced these measures, highlighting the imposition of curbs as a critical response to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

Nevertheless, the sanctions package provides a one-year exemption with automatic renewal, permitting EU businesses to facilitate the transfer of Russian liquefied natural gas to non-EU destinations. This concession was made following strong appeals from Greece. “The member states have shown solidarity with Greece, and it's anticipated that Greece will reciprocate in the future,” an EU diplomat remarked.

Athens argued that banning Russian LNG transfer services would only cause a shift in market share to regions outside Europe, without any significant effect on Russian revenue streams. The measures were scheduled to take effect from January 1, with a continued ban on EU imports of Russian LNG. Greece, a pivotal player in the global LNG carrier market, contends with nations like Japan, China, and the United States.

The sanctions package introduces extensive designations, affecting 218 entries - specifically 170 entities and 48 individuals. Asset freezes, coupled with travel and transaction bans, will apply to these entities. This strategic move targets Russia’s financial landscape by confronting Russian firms that have managed to sustain trade and financial flows through minor lenders and cryptocurrency networks.

The package incorporates sanctions on over 100 banks and crypto operators, focusing on impairing Russia's financial apparatus amid its economic vulnerabilities. More than 50 military-industrial entities, engaged in producing Russia’s long-range drones, are listed among the designated actors.

Additionally, 94 Russian financial institutions, including Moscow's stock exchange, fall under the criteria, with 33 facing transaction bans that disconnect them from SWIFT - a global payment instruction system. These actions reflect a broader strategy to undermine Russia’s 213 internationally affiliated lenders.

A notable element of the package is the maintenance of a 12-month freeze on the Russian oil price cap, set at $44.10 per barrel. The cap aims to curb Russian revenue benefits without causing an oil price shock. Originally scheduled to adjust upward, the cap postponement averts a price increase to about $58.5 per barrel, following surges due to other geopolitical tensions.

Russian oil continues to trade beyond the cap, notably with Urals selling above $67.50 per barrel. The decision to halt the oil price cap adjustment is framed as a measure to prevent the Russian war efforts from capitalizing on market instability, as stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.