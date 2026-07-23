The Oval Set to Host ICC World Test Championship Final Again in 2024

Confirmed: The Oval in London will again be the venue for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, set to take place from June 9 to 13, 2024. This announcement aligns with the ICC's decision for England to host the next three final events, as noted on the ICC website.

This will mark The Oval's second time as the arena for the World Test Championship Final, following its successful 2023 hosting where Australia triumphed over India. With the event less than a year away, the current WTC cycle is reaching its critical phase, with nine teams striving for a final berth.

Australia currently commands the standings with an 87.50% points percentage from seven victories in eight Tests. Defending champions South Africa trail at 75%, closely followed by New Zealand with 72.22%. Bangladesh enters the fray with a 58.33% after surpassing Pakistan. Meanwhile, India holds fifth place at 48.15%.

As we approach July and August, the fight for the final spot will intensify with pivotal series slated to influence the rankings. West Indies will initiate proceedings against Pakistan in a two-Test series starting July 25. Australia aims to solidify its lead against Bangladesh in August.

Attention will soon shift to Asia, as Sri Lanka challenges India from August 15 in a two-Test series. Concurrently, Pakistan will contest a three-Test series in England through August and September. ICC General Manager Gaurav Saxena highlighted the final's prestige as a celebration of global cricket excellence.

The 2027 final, in particular, will symbolize 150 years of Test cricket. The Oval's storied past includes hosting some of cricket's pivotal moments. The ECB is eager to deliver a top-tier event, building on the success of the 2023 final that captivated audiences globally.

The inaugural three WTC editions each crowned different champions: New Zealand in 2021, Australia in 2023, and most recently, South Africa in 2025 after a noteworthy victory.