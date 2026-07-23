Historic Ashes Clash: Southampton's Debut Host for Men's Test

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced that Southampton's Utilita Bowl will host its first men's Ashes Test in 2024, coinciding with a concurrent men's and women's Ashes series against Australia. A jam-packed summer includes Ashes tests and ODI series with Pakistan and New Zealand, enhancing the cricket excitement in England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 14:46 IST
Historic Ashes Clash: Southampton's Debut Host for Men's Test
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Cricket fans are in for a treat next summer as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) revealed that Southampton's Utilita Bowl will host a men's Ashes Test for the very first time. This eagerly anticipated match marks part of the concurrent men's and women's cricket series against arch-rivals Australia.

The announcement noted that Trent Bridge would kick off the men's series starting June 18, with the women's sole test match slated to commence at Headingley on June 24. The ECB has orchestrated a jam-packed season, including ten One Day Internationals (ODIs) for the England men's team.

Richard Gould, ECB's Chief Executive Officer, described the series as captivating, referencing past intense matches. Alongside the Ashes, England will host Pakistan for ODI matches beginning May 15, followed by contests against New Zealand, and a singular test versus Bangladesh. The World Test Championship's finale will take place at London's Oval on June 9.

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