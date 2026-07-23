Historic Ashes Clash: Southampton's Debut Host for Men's Test

Cricket fans are in for a treat next summer as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) revealed that Southampton's Utilita Bowl will host a men's Ashes Test for the very first time. This eagerly anticipated match marks part of the concurrent men's and women's cricket series against arch-rivals Australia.

The announcement noted that Trent Bridge would kick off the men's series starting June 18, with the women's sole test match slated to commence at Headingley on June 24. The ECB has orchestrated a jam-packed season, including ten One Day Internationals (ODIs) for the England men's team.

Richard Gould, ECB's Chief Executive Officer, described the series as captivating, referencing past intense matches. Alongside the Ashes, England will host Pakistan for ODI matches beginning May 15, followed by contests against New Zealand, and a singular test versus Bangladesh. The World Test Championship's finale will take place at London's Oval on June 9.