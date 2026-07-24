Trade Turbulence: US and Mexico Forge Ahead in USMCA Talks

The US and Mexico are set to continue renegotiations of the USMCA in September, focusing on contentious issues such as automotive content and tariffs. Despite differences, the talks aim to strengthen North American manufacturing and regional supply chains, although Canada remains excluded from recent discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 09:02 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 09:02 IST
Trade Turbulence: US and Mexico Forge Ahead in USMCA Talks
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US and Mexican officials are gearing up for a fourth round of negotiations to overhaul the North American trade pact, scheduled for September, following recent talks revealing disagreements over automotive content rules and other issues.

During the third round of discussions, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer met with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard to address numerous topics, including economic security and steel and aluminum tariffs.

The negotiations, aimed at revamping the USMCA, exclude Canada and face significant challenges, particularly Washington's demands for higher US-made vehicle content. With the trade deal underpinning $1.6 trillion in regional commerce, the outcome could impact North American economic relations profoundly.

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