Switzerland Responds to New U.S. Tariffs

Switzerland is responding to newly announced U.S. tariffs of up to 12.5% on Swiss imports, which are set to take effect on July 24. Despite the tariffs adhering to a 2025 joint statement, Switzerland's Federal Council rejects allegations tied to a forced labor investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 10:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 10:18 IST
Switzerland Responds to New U.S. Tariffs
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  • United States

In a significant move, Switzerland has expressed its stance on the recently announced U.S. tariffs on Swiss imports, which will be effective from July 24, with rates reaching up to 12.5%.

Switzerland's Federal Council addressed the issue by highlighting the continuation of the U.S. to follow a joint 2025 statement, despite the contentious decision.

The Swiss government firmly rejects the allegations that relate to a forced labor investigation, as detailed in a statement from the economy department posted on X.

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