Switzerland Responds to New U.S. Tariffs

In a significant move, Switzerland has expressed its stance on the recently announced U.S. tariffs on Swiss imports, which will be effective from July 24, with rates reaching up to 12.5%.

Switzerland's Federal Council addressed the issue by highlighting the continuation of the U.S. to follow a joint 2025 statement, despite the contentious decision.

The Swiss government firmly rejects the allegations that relate to a forced labor investigation, as detailed in a statement from the economy department posted on X.