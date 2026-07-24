Switzerland Responds to New U.S. Tariffs
Switzerland is responding to newly announced U.S. tariffs of up to 12.5% on Swiss imports, which are set to take effect on July 24. Despite the tariffs adhering to a 2025 joint statement, Switzerland's Federal Council rejects allegations tied to a forced labor investigation.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant move, Switzerland has expressed its stance on the recently announced U.S. tariffs on Swiss imports, which will be effective from July 24, with rates reaching up to 12.5%.
Switzerland's Federal Council addressed the issue by highlighting the continuation of the U.S. to follow a joint 2025 statement, despite the contentious decision.
The Swiss government firmly rejects the allegations that relate to a forced labor investigation, as detailed in a statement from the economy department posted on X.