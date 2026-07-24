Europe's Military Independence: U.S. Defense Firms Respond to Sovereignty Push
At the Farnborough Airshow, U.S. defense companies faced European demands for autonomy and local production amid increased military spending. In response, firms are expanding European manufacturing and tailoring products. Europeans seek greater control and technology transfer, aiming for defense independence despite current dependence on U.S. equipment.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Farnborough Airshow saw American defense companies confronting European demands for increased sovereignty in military affairs. With a surge in defense spending, European nations emphasized the need for local production and control over defense technology, pushing for a shift away from reliance on U.S. suppliers.
U.S. arms manufacturers, including Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, are adapting by localizing production and forming international partnerships. Notably, initiatives such as a lower-cost Patriot interceptor and joint missile system production with Germany indicate strategies to meet European calls for greater autonomy.
Despite current dependence on American defense technology like the F-35 jets, European governments are making strides towards independence. Efforts include acquiring Swedish surveillance planes and unveiling a British unmanned fighter jet, signaling a broader trend towards regional self-sufficiency in military capabilities.