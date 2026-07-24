Europe's Military Independence: U.S. Defense Firms Respond to Sovereignty Push

The Farnborough Airshow saw American defense companies confronting European demands for increased sovereignty in military affairs. With a surge in defense spending, European nations emphasized the need for local production and control over defense technology, pushing for a shift away from reliance on U.S. suppliers.

U.S. arms manufacturers, including Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, are adapting by localizing production and forming international partnerships. Notably, initiatives such as a lower-cost Patriot interceptor and joint missile system production with Germany indicate strategies to meet European calls for greater autonomy.

Despite current dependence on American defense technology like the F-35 jets, European governments are making strides towards independence. Efforts include acquiring Swedish surveillance planes and unveiling a British unmanned fighter jet, signaling a broader trend towards regional self-sufficiency in military capabilities.