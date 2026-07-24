EU Chief Questions U.S. Tariffs Amid Unexpected Trade Dispute
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas criticized the U.S. decision to impose new tariffs on European goods, labeling allegations of EU labor shortcomings as baseless. She emphasized the EU's strong labor laws and expressed surprise at the tariffs, noting that the EU had adhered to their transatlantic trade agreement commitments.
- Country:
- United States
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has raised questions about the U.S. decision to impose new tariffs on European goods, arguing that claims of the EU's insufficient forced labor controls are unfounded.
In comments made to Reuters during ASEAN meetings in Manila, Kallas highlighted the EU's strong labor laws compared to those of the United States.
The EU, she noted, had adhered to commitments made under a transatlantic trade agreement, viewing the new tariffs as a shock that disrupts previously agreed terms.