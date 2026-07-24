EU Chief Questions U.S. Tariffs Amid Unexpected Trade Dispute

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has raised questions about the U.S. decision to impose new tariffs on European goods, arguing that claims of the EU's insufficient forced labor controls are unfounded.

In comments made to Reuters during ASEAN meetings in Manila, Kallas highlighted the EU's strong labor laws compared to those of the United States.

The EU, she noted, had adhered to commitments made under a transatlantic trade agreement, viewing the new tariffs as a shock that disrupts previously agreed terms.