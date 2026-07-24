Flights Resume at Erbil After Drone Incident

Flights have resumed at Erbil International Airport following a suspension due to a drone crash near the facility. No casualties were reported, and the resulting fire has been contained, according to security sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 24-07-2026 13:26 IST
Flights Resume at Erbil After Drone Incident
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  • Country:
  • Iraq

Flights at Erbil International Airport have returned to operation after being temporarily halted due to a nearby drone crash. Security sources confirmed the resumption to Reuters.

No casualties have been reported following the incident, which caused a fire that has since been managed by emergency services.

The airport's operations were disrupted as a safety precaution, but normal schedules are now reinstated.

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