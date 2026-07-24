Stock Market Woes: AI Spending Concerns and Geopolitical Tensions Lead to Losses
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices saw declines due to AI spending concerns and geopolitical tensions, with the Dow facing a third week of losses. Intel's forecasted profits failed to boost its stock, while escalating risks from the Middle East and tariffs further weighed on investor sentiment, causing volatility.
- Country:
- United States
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq faced declines on Friday, poised to deliver consecutive weekly losses as investor concerns over AI spending escalated. Despite Intel's optimistic earnings forecast, the chipmaker's shares decreased by 3.8%, joining the semiconductor index's drop of 3.1% amidst concerns from recent Alphabet and Tesla results.
Amidst these worries, the Trump administration imposed new tariffs on 60 trade partners, highlighting tensions over forced labor policy enforcement. Geopolitical risks surged after U.S. military action in Iran, hinting at potential prolonged unrest. Meanwhile, looming energy supply disruption saw oil prices surpass $100 per barrel, fueling inflation fears.
The market displayed mixed resilience as real estate stocks advanced by 2.3%, though technology sector losses restricted broader gains. With the Federal Reserve's impending meeting and mounting pressure for a rate hike, focus will turn to next week's anticipated PCE data, a pivotal inflation metric.
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