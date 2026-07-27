Europe's Strategic Machine Tool Battle Against China's Surge

The European Union is under pressure from Italian industry leaders to strengthen trade defense mechanisms in response to the rising competition from Chinese machine tool manufacturers. The manufacturers argue that the lack of defensive strategies could further undermine Europe's position in the strategic industrial sector.

According to UCIMU, the Italian machine tool industry association, Chinese manufacturers, having fulfilled domestic demand, are now aggressively targeting overseas markets. They advocate for imported machines to comply with the same rigorous safety and technical standards upheld by European manufacturers, ensuring a level playing field.

'Europe needs common rules that apply to everyone,' Stefania Pigozzi of UCIMU stated, highlighting the impact of machinery safety standards on production costs. The growing share of global exports led by China is challenging Europe's competitiveness, with Italy's position weakening considerably in recent years.