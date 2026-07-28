LVMH Shares Slip Amid Uncertain Luxury Sector Recovery

Shares of LVMH dipped 1.5% on Tuesday following the release of second-quarter results that fell short of fully convincing investors of a steady recovery in luxury demand. Despite noticeable improvement in its fashion and leather goods division, the French luxury powerhouse's growth did not meet expectations.

LVMH, home to illustrious brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior, reported a 1% organic sales growth in fashion and leather goods, totaling 8.90 billion euros for the quarter. This marks the first increase in two years but fell shy of anticipated 1.7% growth. "All the focus was on fashion and leather goods," noted a trader, highlighting the division's pivotal role.

Despite reporting an overall 3% organic sales growth, propelled by an 11% surge in its watches and jewelry division, investor concerns linger over the pace of recovery. LVMH shares, near six-year lows, have dropped 30% this year, mirroring broader uncertainty within the luxury sector about post-pandemic demand revival.