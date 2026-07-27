Markets Rise as US-Iran Tensions Ease, Investors Focus on Fed Decision

Wall Street's main indexes are poised to open higher on Monday, buoyed by eased tensions between the United States and Iran. This newfound serenity has invigorated risk appetite ahead of a hectic week dominated by major earnings reports, economic data, and a pivotal interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve.

In pre-market trading, energy-sensitive stocks witnessed varied movements. United Airlines and Southwest Airlines each saw a 3.6% rise, while cruise operators Royal Caribbean and Carnival also posted gains. Conversely, a 6.8% drop in Brent Crude prices affected shares of energy giants like Occidental Petroleum and Exxon Mobil, both falling approximately 3%.

Despite the temporary ceasefire in Middle East hostilities, concerns linger as attacks on vital oil installations and uncertainties around shipping lanes persist. All eyes remain on the Fed, as investors anticipate rates to hold steady this week. Market expectations for future rate hikes are influenced by upcoming inflation data, with a focus on the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index.