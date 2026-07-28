Tech Turbulence: S&P 500 Rides the AI Waves

The benchmark S&P 500 inched upward during a volatile trading session on Tuesday, buoyed by sector gains that offset a pronounced dip in chip stocks, as anticipation builds for critical earnings reports from major Wall Street entities.

Global markets have been gripped by turbulence this month, driven by mounting scrutiny over corporate expenditure in AI infrastructure, such as semiconductors. These expenditures had underpinned significant growth in chip stocks in the previous quarter. Today, the tech-focused Nasdaq index rebounded slightly from earlier losses, having dipped to levels last reached in late April.

Several chip giants, including Micron and Intel, saw significant stock declines, down 8.8% and 4.6% respectively. Nvidia showed resilience, with shares inching up by 1%, while other chip-related stocks faced notable downturns. Meanwhile, big players like Alphabet and Tesla find market sentiment lukewarm amidst fears of dwindling cash reserves for new AI initiatives, further complicated by competitive pressures from cost-effective Chinese AI models.