U.S. Energy Shares Poised for New Surge Amid Market Fluctuations

U.S. energy shares reached new heights, driven by rising oil prices amid geopolitical tensions, before pulling back as peace hopes grew. A potential surge is indicated by a bull pennant pattern in technical analysis, signaling another upward breakout is possible if current resistance levels hold firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 15:32 IST
U.S. Energy Shares Poised for New Surge Amid Market Fluctuations
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. energy shares have recently achieved new peaks this year, prompted by a rise in oil prices during the Iran conflict, then retreated as peace appeared more likely in May and June. However, technical analysis now indicates that another surge might be imminent.

The S&P 500 Energy Index (SPNY) exhibited a 'bull pennant' pattern, characterized by an initial spike followed by a triangular 'consolidation' phase. This pattern, seen as bullish, suggests that prices may soon break out higher. Analysts estimate that the anticipated increase could be as significant as the initial gains, potentially reaching the 1,207 point.

Currently, SPNY is testing support at the top of the pennant, a critical point for determining if a rally can ensue. Resistance is anticipated at the 940 mark and subsequently at 976.91, the high recorded on March 30. A drop below the trendline could, however, see prices falling back to 800 points.

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