Nasdaq on the Edge: Analyzing the Impending Correction

Following the recent U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, the Nasdaq Composite is nearing correction territory, indicating potential for further declines. The index is now down 9.78% from its June 2 peak, signaling vulnerability.

The index broke several critical support levels, including its 100-day moving average and crucial Fibonacci retracement levels, suggesting that the market could face additional downward pressure.

To stabilize, the Nasdaq must regain its 100-day moving average. Analysts remain watchful, as its ability to surpass this benchmark could alter the market's current negative trajectory.