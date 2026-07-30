Nasdaq on the Edge: Analyzing the Impending Correction
The Nasdaq Composite is on the verge of a correction, currently down 9.78% from its June peak. Technical analysis reveals vulnerabilities to further decline, with the index breaking key support levels. If Nasdaq surpasses its 100-day moving average again, the outlook could improve.
- Country:
- United States
Following the recent U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting, the Nasdaq Composite is nearing correction territory, indicating potential for further declines. The index is now down 9.78% from its June 2 peak, signaling vulnerability.
The index broke several critical support levels, including its 100-day moving average and crucial Fibonacci retracement levels, suggesting that the market could face additional downward pressure.
To stabilize, the Nasdaq must regain its 100-day moving average. Analysts remain watchful, as its ability to surpass this benchmark could alter the market's current negative trajectory.
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