Tech Volatility and Fed's Verdict: Navigating the Market Waves

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures edge upward as investors await the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision amidst Middle East tensions. Chip stocks experience volatility ahead of crucial Big Tech earnings. Global markets react to AI investment concerns, heightened competition from China, and fluctuating crude oil prices impacting inflation expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 17:08 IST
Tech Volatility and Fed's Verdict: Navigating the Market Waves
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Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw moderate gains on Wednesday as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement amid escalating Middle East tensions. Meanwhile, technology stocks remained under pressure, with major chip stocks exhibiting mixed performances ahead of significant earnings reports expected from industry giants later this week.

The month has been volatile for global markets, with concerns brewing over the sustainability of the AI spending surge. Major U.S. companies have been deepening investments in AI, stirring scrutiny as competition with China's advancing chip sector intensifies. Wednesday saw further market upheaval after South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported earnings that fell short of lofty expectations, leading to declines in U.S.-listed shares.

Investors are keenly awaiting the upcoming earnings results from Microsoft, Meta, Amazon.com, and Apple, hoping for indications that billion-dollar AI investments will positively impact earnings. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve's announcement, with energy prices soaring and inflation expectations fluctuating. The central bank's decision could significantly influence market movements as the year draws to a close.

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