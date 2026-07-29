Wall Street Dips Amid Fed Speculation and Middle East Tensions
Wall Street's main stock indexes opened lower on Wednesday, reflecting investor caution. The market awaited the Federal Reserve's policy announcement amidst growing tensions in the Middle East. Chip stocks underperformed ahead of upcoming Big Tech earnings, resulting in early declines in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite.
- Country:
- United States
Wall Street's primary indexes saw a downward trend as trading kicked off on Wednesday, with investors eagerly anticipating the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision. This careful wait-and-see stance comes against a backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced an initial decline, losing 73.1 points or 0.14%, settling at 52,674.21 shortly after the market opened. Similarly, the S&P 500 index fell 10.6 points, equivalent to a 0.14% drop, reaching 7,418.16.
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite slipped by 13.4 points or 0.05%, hitting 24,863.48. In addition to geopolitical concerns, apprehensions about the performance of chip stocks ahead of major technology earnings reports this week contributed to the market's subdued performance.