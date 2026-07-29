Wall Street Dips Amid Fed Speculation and Middle East Tensions

Wall Street's primary indexes saw a downward trend as trading kicked off on Wednesday, with investors eagerly anticipating the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision. This careful wait-and-see stance comes against a backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced an initial decline, losing 73.1 points or 0.14%, settling at 52,674.21 shortly after the market opened. Similarly, the S&P 500 index fell 10.6 points, equivalent to a 0.14% drop, reaching 7,418.16.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite slipped by 13.4 points or 0.05%, hitting 24,863.48. In addition to geopolitical concerns, apprehensions about the performance of chip stocks ahead of major technology earnings reports this week contributed to the market's subdued performance.