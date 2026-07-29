Market Jitters as Wall Street Awaits Fed Verdict Amid AI Investment Woes

Investors on Wall Street faced a turbulent session on Wednesday as they braced for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, set against a backdrop of rising oil prices and declining chip stocks. The S&P 500 hit a monthly low, while the tech-centric Nasdaq dropped to its lowest point in three months, dragging down key chip players like Nvidia and Micron.

Marked by a 3.6% decline, the Philadelphia Semiconductor index saw a notable dip due to the fall of industry giants, signaling investor unease. Industrial stocks also declined, with Vertiv's significant drop after disappointing revenue results accentuating the day's losses. Traders keenly anticipate upcoming earnings reports from major tech firms such as Microsoft and Meta for signs of recovery.

In the broader market, investors are shifting focus to more stable sectors, looking to consumer staples and healthcare in light of uncertain AI investment outcomes. Amidst geopolitical tensions and Fed deliberations, market participants are attentively watching for fiscal policies that could hint at future economic stability.