Canada's Trust: The Key Commodity Amid Trade Tensions

Prime Minister Mark Carney downplayed the use of oil supply restrictions as a bargaining tool in trade disputes with the United States. This follows President Trump's imposition of various tariffs on Canada and threats of more punitive measures.

Maintaining Canada's reputation as a reliable trading partner is a priority. Carney affirmed Canada's commitment to trustworthy trade, stating, "Canadians are reliable. One of the best commodities we offer is trust."

Alberta, a major oil supplier to the U.S., also opposes export restrictions. Instead, discussions will focus on enhancing trade negotiations without compromising Canada's standing.