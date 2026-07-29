Ukrainian drones have launched a series of overnight attacks on oil refineries and logistical hubs in Russia, stretching from Perm, Ryazan, to Taganrog and the Crimean peninsula. This operation significantly affected Russia's top online retailer, Wildberries, prompting the evacuation of its Ryazan warehouse.

Ukraine’s dwindling air defense resources have led to increased vulnerability to Russian attacks. However, its own advanced drone technology has surpassed that of Russia, inflicting fuel shortages by damaging Russian infrastructure. These strikes have notably impacted Wildberries, damaging 10% of its warehouse capacity, and resulting in significant losses for the online retailer and associated businesses.

President Zelenskiy confirmed the strategic targeting of vital infrastructural sites, which has been verified by local Russian authorities. As both Ukraine and Russia intensify their military actions in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, the conflict continues to strain oil and grain supplies, although targeting of civilians is denied by both parties.