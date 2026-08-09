Major Strike Hits BHP's Port Hedland for First Time in 25 Years

Workers at BHP's Port Hedland in Western Australia have conducted the first major strike in a quarter-century, involving 150 employees. This industrial action is part of a push for a four-year bargaining agreement. Negotiations are set to resume, with minimal disruption reported so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 10:16 IST
Major Strike Hits BHP's Port Hedland for First Time in 25 Years
  • Country:
  • Australia

For the first time in 25 years, significant industrial action has occurred at BHP's Port Hedland operations in Western Australia. According to union spokespersons, around 150 workers participated in a strike that took place over the weekend.

The strike, lasting 24 hours on Sunday, followed a similar action the previous day, effectively halting ship-loading activities at the world's largest iron-ore export hub. Despite the disruption, BHP reported that vessels continued to be loaded during the strike.

Negotiations between BHP and the union are set to resume on August 18. The strike is a move to secure a four-year bargaining agreement, and it is not expected to affect other miners such as Fortescue and Hancock Prospecting using the same port. Despite the strike, industry analysts suggest the impact on global iron ore supply will be minimal.

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