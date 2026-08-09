Historic Port Hedland Strike Marks First in 25 Years

Workers at BHP's Port Hedland operations in Western Australia initiated a significant strike, marking the first of such industrial action in 25 years. Around 150 workers participated, aiming for a new four-year agreement. The strike, involving over 800 workforce members, impacts a major iron-ore export hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 07:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 07:30 IST
Historic Port Hedland Strike Marks First in 25 Years
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  • Australia

In a historic move, workers at BHP's Port Hedland operations in Western Australia joined a significant strike on Sunday. The industrial action is the first at this iron-ore export hub in 25 years. According to a union spokesperson, about 150 workers downed tools in a coordinated stoppage.

The strike, part of a planned two-day stoppage, affected the world’s largest iron-ore export hub, which BHP uses to ship approximately $80 million of iron ore daily. Despite the halt, BHP reported continued ship-loading with departures subject to usual planning and tides.

The Combined BHP Ports Unions, representing over 800 employees, aim to negotiate a new four-year bargaining agreement, with talks scheduled to resume on August 18. The strike does not impact rival companies Fortescue and Hancock Prospecting operating from the same port.

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