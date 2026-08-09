Historic Port Hedland Strike Marks First in 25 Years

In a historic move, workers at BHP's Port Hedland operations in Western Australia joined a significant strike on Sunday. The industrial action is the first at this iron-ore export hub in 25 years. According to a union spokesperson, about 150 workers downed tools in a coordinated stoppage.

The strike, part of a planned two-day stoppage, affected the world’s largest iron-ore export hub, which BHP uses to ship approximately $80 million of iron ore daily. Despite the halt, BHP reported continued ship-loading with departures subject to usual planning and tides.

The Combined BHP Ports Unions, representing over 800 employees, aim to negotiate a new four-year bargaining agreement, with talks scheduled to resume on August 18. The strike does not impact rival companies Fortescue and Hancock Prospecting operating from the same port.