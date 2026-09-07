Amazon Prime Air Cargo Tragedy: Fatal Crash at Miami Airport

On Sunday, an Amazon Prime Air cargo jet overran the runway at Miami International Airport, resulting in a tragic crash that claimed at least five lives, officials reported. Flight 7598, headed by pilot and co-pilot who became trapped following the impact, collided with multiple vehicles on the ground.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Ray Jadallah confirmed that the incident also led to five injuries, leaving three in critical condition. Rescue teams tackled a consequent fuel leak and worked tirelessly throughout the day to address the aftermath at the scene.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigation has been initiated to unveil the circumstances leading to the crash, which involved a Boeing 767-300 freighter plane operated by 21 Air for Amazon. This marks the second fatal crash involving an Amazon aircraft in recent years.