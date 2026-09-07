Amazon Prime Air Cargo Tragedy: Fatal Crash at Miami Airport
An Amazon Prime Air cargo flight crashed on Miami International Airport runway, resulting in five fatalities and several injuries. Emergency teams responded to a fuel leak, and investigations are underway. The incident is the second tragic crash involving an Amazon aircraft since 2019.
On Sunday, an Amazon Prime Air cargo jet overran the runway at Miami International Airport, resulting in a tragic crash that claimed at least five lives, officials reported. Flight 7598, headed by pilot and co-pilot who became trapped following the impact, collided with multiple vehicles on the ground.
Miami-Dade Fire Chief Ray Jadallah confirmed that the incident also led to five injuries, leaving three in critical condition. Rescue teams tackled a consequent fuel leak and worked tirelessly throughout the day to address the aftermath at the scene.
A National Transportation Safety Board investigation has been initiated to unveil the circumstances leading to the crash, which involved a Boeing 767-300 freighter plane operated by 21 Air for Amazon. This marks the second fatal crash involving an Amazon aircraft in recent years.