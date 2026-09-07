Kremlin Keeps Door Open for Future Peace Talks
The Kremlin has stated that it does not exclude the possibility of resuming peace talks with the U.S. and Ukraine. Although U.S. envoys are working to restart discussions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that it's premature to determine when or where such negotiations might occur.
The Kremlin has signaled openness to re-initiating peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States, though specific timelines or venues remain undecided.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged ongoing U.S. efforts, led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to revive stalled negotiations aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.
While Peskov refrained from detailing new U.S. peace proposals, he emphasized that President Putin appreciates U.S. peace-building efforts, seeing them as incremental steps toward achieving peace.
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