Reservoir Levels Climb Amid Uneven Rainfall Patterns Across India

As of September 3, all-India reservoir storage rose to 70.3% of capacity, compared to 67.8% the previous week, marking a positive trend. According to a report by Dolat Capital, storage levels were slightly ahead of the historical seasonal norm, despite ongoing regional disparities in storage levels nationwide.

Western India led with 81.2% capacity, although its advantage over the norm narrowed, while Central India's surplus increased to 80.6% capacity. Eastern India returned to a surplus from a previous deficit, marking 69.6% capacity. Conversely, Northern and Southern India faced challenges, with storage in the South declining to 56.8%, exacerbating existing deficits.

Rainfall patterns were mixed, with East and Northeast India showing improved deficit figures, yet Central and South India experienced worsening conditions. Contributing low-pressure weather systems maintained East and Central India's status as the most active monsoon areas. Agricultural activities noted uneven recovery, as kharif sowing narrowed its shortfall, though rice and cotton faced growing deficits.