Europe's Stance on Russia-Ukraine Talks: Kallas Calls for Fair Benefits

In a significant diplomatic address, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the necessity for Europe to garner mutual advantages in any future settlement addressing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking during a visit to Lithuania, Kallas noted that any sustainable peace framework would necessitate major contributions from European nations.

During a joint press conference with Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius, Kallas responded to inquiries about recent peace discussions led by U.S. diplomats in Moscow and Kyiv. She highlighted the indispensable nature of direct dialogue between the warring nations, while cautioning against European mediation due to the EU's aligned stance with Ukraine.

Kallas stressed that any peace agreement necessitates 'ample demands' on Europe, insisting that these should correspond with significant benefits. The talks coincided with Lithuania outlining its forthcoming EU Council presidency priorities, which focus on security, integration, and competitiveness, as diplomatic efforts continue to restart stalled trilateral negotiations. (ANI)